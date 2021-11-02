If you have worked on some big consumer healthcare brands and enjoy corporate PR work for healthcare clients too, this is the call to make!
This is a fantastic opportunity for the right senior account manager or account director. Working with on a range of consumer, corporate and healthcare briefs for big name and big brand clients, you will have the chance to fast-track your career by taking advantage of the excellent training and progression opportunities at this independent, central London PR agency.
The PR agency:
- Genuinely varied clients across wellbeing, lifestyle, health, education and consumer sectors
- Many retained clients, independently owned, well established and growing
- Creative, intelligent, interesting – winners of many awards
- Excellent internal progression opportunities – perform well and make an impact and you WILL be promoted
The senior account manager or account director’s job:
- Working closely with a director, you will become client lead for a handful of varied accounts
- Build upon your network of media and industry contacts
- Identifying and helping to plan and pitch for new business
- Managing / mentoring junior team members
You:
- With healthcare PR experience in a big agency or on big healthcare brands, you are passionate about wellbeing, consumer health and wellbeing
- Must have experience and an interest in science and healthcare
- Digital and social media savvy
- Collaborative – a real team player, keen to share ideas and help with growing the business
