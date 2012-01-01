This is an opportunity with one of the most exciting full-service healthcare communications agencies on the planet. With unrivalled in-house resources and a hugely impressive history you will be joining an organisation where your professional career can accelerate rapidly. As an Account Director you will be managing a team of junior account handlers, setting the standard of work on your accounts.

Their office is in a buzzing central London location, but they are open to candidates working anywhere in the UK.

The company:

- A global healthcare communications and innovation company, consistently looking to create new answers to health’s biggest challenges

- Well established: 20-year history of collaboration and innovation delivering commercial, clinical and corporate solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare clients

- Unrivalled expertise with teams including health economists, data scientists, paid media experts, medical writers to name a few.

- Multi award-winning agency on an individual as well as company basis.

The Account Director’s Responsibilities:

- Lead accounts and cross-functional teams to encourage the highest standards

- Empower teams through active management and career development structures

- Develop and maintain outstanding client relationships

- Provide strategic counsel to your accounts and clients

- Lead multiple client engagements of varying sizes in a fast-paced environment.

- Collaborate to drive strategic solutions that respond to business and communications challenges.

- Identify new opportunities to grow the business

- Thoroughly understand the company’s capabilities and demonstrate a passion for healthcare

- Key participant in any pitch process.

Required Skills and Qualifications

- Bachelor’s degree in a life sciences discipline or communications, marketing or a related field is required

- 6+ years in a professional environment within a medical communications agency

- Exceptional project management skills; demonstrated ability to meet timelines, prioritize, and manage detailed budgets.

- Ability to explain complex technical terms, clinical trials, and complex science

- Proven ability to lead account teams and manage junior staff

- Experience identifying organic new business; some exposure to new business pitch work

This agency has developed a superb culture where the wellbeing and health of their staff is top of their priorities. As well as their financial benefits (think bonus, income protection, generous pension contributions), they have also invested in wellbeing and lifestyle benefits (generous holiday, medical & dental insurance, wellness allowance, wfh set up allowance etc). In addition, their corporate citizenship commitment includes DE&I, charitable donations, and pro bono work.

