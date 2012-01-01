One of the leading healthcare advertising agencies is looking for a talented senior medical writer. You may be a senior medical writer looking for a new challenge or a medical writer eager for promotion. This agency is ever evolving, incredibly creative and very innovative, the brands they work on include HIV, rare diseases, blood glucose management, opioid dependency, Botox, oncology and much more.

The agency:

- Award winning creative content, they have access to industry leading resources as they are very well established.

- They have gained a lot of new business after having an incredibly busy year making this the best time to join.

- Welcoming work environment full of staff who have a passion for maintaining a fun and supportive workspace.

- Excellent training and development opportunities with promotions given on merit at any time.

The senior medical writer:

- To support leading brands with global, EMEA/and or UK work across various therapy areas.

- Explain scientific concepts to colleagues and come up with solutions to help communicate complex information.

- Display excellent understanding of clients’ requirements, disease areas, brand strategy, etc.

You:

- Passionate about medical writing and communicates this enthusiasm to others.

- Confident turning clinical data into compelling medically accurate approvable copy.

- Scientific background with excellent knowledge of international and UK code.

- Extensive medical writing experience in a healthcare advertising agency- this is ESSENTIAL

- Experience in a broad range of therapy areas, you are quick to learn new ones.

