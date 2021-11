This is one of London’s most innovative, engaging and exciting medical communications agencies. With expert science and creativity at the heart of what they do- underpinned by a strong behavioural science and strategic capability- the work is both creatively compelling but also intelligently executed and impactful.

With a focus on the intersection of science and creativity you will be working on a diversity of content and channels- including but not limited to training, sales materials, launch activities, live events and experiential meetings, apps, interactive learning modules and gaming.

This is not a traditional medical communications agency- this is an agency for writers who love science but also want to partner with clients who are brave and love creativity.

This is also an empowering agency- flexible working is fully supported- from fully remote to hybrid working and part time. If you have agency experience at at least Medical Writer level and like what you hear- please apply!