This is an exciting opportunity to join a leading creative healthcare advertising agency and to be a part of a new satellite team in New York . Although based in New York, you will be an extension of a well-established London Team. You will have the option to work remotely or within the NY office depending on what works best for you. Their London Team consists of account management, strategy, designers, production, medical writers and creative teams.

They partner with both Global, local and US accounts for multiple big pharmaceutical companies and the success of the team to date requires them to bolster their existing team with a satellite team in the US to help meet the needs of their growing opportunities in the US.

As such it is imperative that the successful candidate is able to work collaboratively in a remote setting, have a strong understanding of the US market and manage work in an organised fashion to allow handovers between NY and London.

They are looking for an ambitious Account supervisor and the successful candidate will have a truly unique and rewarding role, working on both unbranded and branded campaigns for their US account. In this instance it’s important that the individual has experience working within pharmaceutical communications and understands the US regulatory market (MLR approvals).

This is fantastic opportunity to carve out a highly rewarding role with a leading creative agency that can offer a huge variety of work. Progression and uncapped development opportunity with flexibility and a lucrative package is on offer.

For full details and to see a full description please contact me on +447713358677 or chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk

