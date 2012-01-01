This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a new satellite team in New York for a Highly awarded creative Healthcare advertising agency! Although based in New York, you will be an extension of the highly successful London Team. You will have the option to work remotely or within the NY office depending on what works best for you. Their London Team consists of account management, strategy, designers, production, medical writers and creative teams. They partner with both Global, local and US accounts for multiple big pharmaceutical companies. The success of the team to date requires them to bolster their existing team with a satellite team in the US to help meet the needs of their growing opportunities in the US.

As such it is imperative that the successful candidate is able to work collaboratively in a remote setting, have a strong understanding of the US market and manage work in an organised fashion to allow handovers between NY and London.

This position is perfect for a Senior Medical Writer who is looking to gain experience within a highly creative environment, while using their scientific skillset to support with:

● Creation and editing of medical content within creative and commercial assets

● Medical accuracy and attention to detail

● Veeva uploads and reference tethering

● Creation of off-line reference packs

● Presenting work to US client teams

The successful candidate should have:

● Comprehensive understanding of the US market within pharmaceutical communications

● Demonstrable ability (through your portfolio) to convey complex messages succinctly, clearly that resonate with diverse audiences

● Ability to write to and develop brand appropriate tone of voice

● Be comfortable in operating in an international environment

● Possess a truly global perspective on culture

● Have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work effectively within a multidisciplinary team

This is fantastic opportunity to carve out a highly rewarding role with a leading creative agency that can offer a huge variety of work. Progression and uncapped development opportunity with flexibility and a lucrative package is on offer.

For full details and to see a full description please contact me on +447713358677 or chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk

