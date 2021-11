This is one of London’s consistent award winners, a major player in healthcare PR, well established, respected and doing incredible, change driven work across a spectrum of healthcare issues. This agency is also proudly independent- and while they have a long established roster of clients and structured career progression they still have a close knit, flexible and boutique culture.

They are proud of the cause driven purpose of the agency- the “why” is a strong driver in every team member- and whether they are championing health issues around the planet, animal care, and rare disease or sleep disorders- their commitment to making a difference to wellbeing and health is staggering.

Targeting a continuum of audiences in dynamic and innovative ways- from consumers and patients to parliament and government, payers and HCPS- they will converse with a range of stake holders to make sure their campaigns matter.

This role has a Government Affairs/Policy focus but will see a fluid interaction with the rest of the team. Previous healthcare communications experience in policy and PA is preferred- working on pharmaceutical brands- either in pharma or agency.