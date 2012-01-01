We are working on a brand new and very exciting in-house Publications role. Our client is looking for a Global Publications Lead who will help deliver the strategic publications plan for a key disease area and be able to lead a cross-matrix team drawing on all the relevant expertise within the company. Due to the importance of this role, you must be an experienced publications professional, ready for new challenges with creative and collaborative problem-solving skills. The prominence of this role will provide you with opportunities for significant interactions with senior and global stakeholder in the organisation as well as key external stakeholders.

Your main responsibilities will include:

• Leading the development and execution of the publication strategy and tactical plan for global clinical studies in humans from Phase I-IV, and non-clinical trial sources including health economics and outcomes research, epidemiology, real-world evidence (RWE), payer, and non-interventional studies, aligned with a specific medical strategies and objectives

• Heading the development of scientific, clinical and RWE planning data into timely publications for prescribers, payers, and patients through disease state and medicine insights and leading effective collaboration with cross-functional teams and external alliances

• Tracking existing publication plans to ensure alignment with evidence plans

• The day-to-day management of assigned publication plans, delivery of outputs, financial tracking and meeting activities, working closely with all members of the delivery team

• Developing a thorough understanding of internal and external stakeholders to further the leverage of clinical and RWE studies

• Managing external agency partners to ensure accuracy of publication plan and publication deliverables with respect to time, quality and cost, and ensuring correct compliance documentation is in place including budgetary responsibilities

Expertise in oncology would also be a distinct advantage.

