Once in a while opportunity for a talented Scientific Director to move into an exciting and new direction! If you are passionate about scientific content and distilling complex scientific data to create compelling communications strategy- this is the role for you.

My client is looking for a Scientific Director with a difference. Taking ownership and managerial responsibility for part of this thriving integrated agency’s scientific team- you will also pivot to work closely with and be part of the strategy team.

Doing a mix of creatively driven medical education accounts as well as focusing on the scientific engagement of promotional accounts- you will be doing a role that is creative as well as high science with a focus on strategy.

Previous roles as a senior player in scientific servicers who has moved into planning or a Scientific Director in a med comms agency looking to move into strategy- are the key requirements for this role.

The culture of the agency is supportive and empathetic. This is an owner managed agency and huge value is placed on each individual team player. The work is fast paced as clients partner very closely with the agency but in an environment that is close knit and collaborative. As this is a medium sized independent the opportunity to shine and make a difference is huge.