This agency is a 25 person strong independent, that covers work that genuinely does good for people. Impacting across human and animal charities, consumer healthcare, traditional Rx pharma, and pro Bono work. Working on products and campaigns for patients with life-changing diseases.

They are looking for a Digital Project Exec, who is well schooled in digital technologies, with a strong understanding and passion for Social Media and its effectiveness in strategic campaigns. Their work is omnnichannel and social media is a key component in this.

If you have a proven digital passion and social media, with ideally some exposure to having working in any kind of communications, advertising or branding agency, then this is a great opportunity for you to work alongside some of the brightest people in this sector, who are all pooling resources to lead one of the most successful and stable independent agencies there is.

The work is across their site in Chiswick and home. They are a genuinely social bunch who enjoy each other’s company and supporting each other, whatever their level of experience, to bring out the best in each other.

A thoroughly recommended agency for someone who wants to learn, gain variety in your work and be exposed to opportunities that aren’t available in the large network agencies.