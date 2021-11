This is genuinely something different.

This is a 65 person, absolutely thriving, independent digital transformation agency within healthcare and healthtech.

They have all the big pharma clients that all the other agencies have, but what they do for them is completely different.

They are expanding again and need solid account handlers to work with the tech teams, the SEOs, the creatives, the social media experts and strategists to ensure that they are allowing their client’s marketing and online presence to outperform any else’s; and this changes patient’s lives because they now have much easier access to the correct information, from peer reviewed sources to help them in their journey.

This is completely novel in the healthcare comms sector and is a massive growth area and a way to learn the cutting edge methodologies that others aren’t yet benefiting from.

The agency is very stable, located in central London with a 3 days a week from home policy and a culture that ensures that everyone is supported and mentored. No one is left to find their own feet - everyone is there for each other and this is one of the main reasons that even now come to dominate this market in only 5 years.

The role could be for a Senior Account Exec or for an Account Manager, depending on where you see yourself in terms of experience.

It’s an unmissable position, so please don’t hesitate to contact me if you’d like to know more