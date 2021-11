A rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare marketing/communications agency is creating career defining work and looking for a Senior Director to spearhead the aggressive growth of the EMEA healthcare marketing team.

The Senior Director’s Job:

- Deliver industry-leading, healthcare marketing and communications campaigns

- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach

- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent

- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the marketing team

The Successful Senior Director Will Have:

- A minimum of 15 years’ experience in client servicing in a healthcare advertising/creative communications agency environment

- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients

- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader

