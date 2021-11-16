A thriving healthcare advertising agency is looking for a Digital Account Director to help them continue their work in digital excellence. 2020-2021 has been their best year on record making this is an excellent time to join. They work with some of the boldest and biggest clients in the pharmaceutical industry. If you are an experienced Senior Account Manager looking for promotion or an Account Director wanting to do lots of digital work at a progressive agency this is the role for you

The Agency:

- They have work in a variety of therapy areas including oncology, fluids, aesthetics, nutrition and much more

- 2020-2021 being their best year on record meaning they are expanding current business and gaining loads of new accounts

- Great opportunities for career progression as they have an Account Director who started as a Junior Account Executive

- Work life balance is prioritized here so you won’t be overworked and can have a thriving life outside work is encouraged

- Hybrid working 2 days in the office, 3 days at home

The Digital Account Director:

- Mentoring junior staff in the digital team

- As an ambassador for digital excellence and development, you will be driving the team forward and continue to grow accounts

- Cross collaboration between key digital teams to provide unrivalled offerings for your clients

You:

- At least 4 years working within a pharmaceutical marketing related role

- At least 4 years’ experience working in a healthcare communications agency

- Excellent understanding of pharmaceutical and health related issues

- Experience of working with all elements of the promotional mix

- Enthusiastic and passionate about delivering digital communications

