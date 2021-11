This is one of the UK’s largest medical educations teams with an award winning track record and one of the best teams in the industry.

They are made up of multiple brands within the business and each has a unique and vibrant culture. This is the newest brand- and therefore has a high energy and entrepreneurial spirit- so a great time to join.

They are enjoying a period of big wins and this role is to work on both new and established accounts in the neuroscience space. The clients partner closely with the agency and trust their vision and strategy- so enjoyable accounts to work on. These are high science and rewarding brands- ranging from stroke in paediatric and adult care to PTSD.

There are also other high profile accounts in the team including oncology and vaccines- so there is scope to do different things.

As this is one of the largest integrated agencies for healthcare in the world there is also best in class capability in advertising and digital to support the medical education pillar so there is scope for you to execute scientifically robust tactics which are visually and emotively compelling. Excellent training, career progression and a culture that embraces bigger picture thinking from work life balance to sustainability on offer too.