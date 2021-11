Huge opportunity to join this buoyant and award winning agency on one of their biggest new wins – a high profile account in vaccines. Working on an innovative and ground-breaking development in the infectious disease space this is a high science account with a push to develop the scientific messaging and story in powerful and engaging ways.

This is one of the newest teams in the agency so there is naturally an entrepreneurial spirit. With this new win and a team being built around this account this Account Director will have a big influence on the shape of this team and their direction as they partner with this top global pharmaceutical client.

Previous medical education agency experience in a global medical communications role is required for this role.

This is a leading agency so fantastic for your CV but also a supportive people first culture. Drop us a line if you want to know more.