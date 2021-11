Medcomms Trainer, Medical Communications Agency, UK, Full or Part time, Office/Remote, £50-75K

Do you have medcomms agency experience and would like to share your expertise and support the development of junior colleagues? This is a new and exciting role within a respected global group.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.