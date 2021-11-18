Opportunity: Digital Marketing Strategist

Based remotely or in Central London office

Zenopa is excited to be working exclusively with an expert digital healthcare communications agency who deliver industry-leading digital services and solutions. The agency combines expertise in consumer digital marketing and healthcare communications to deliver integrated digital campaigns to enhance HCP customer experiences.

The agency is looking for a fantastic Digital Marketing Strategist to join the Strategy and planning team to ensure digital is effectively integrated into clients' overarching communications plans and activities across paid and owned channels. They want someone who is confident in planning and subsequently executing digital and social landscaping, developing unique integrated digital marketing strategies and being data and insights led, essentially helping the planning and wider teams to continue to be the best in class business.

With therapy areas including cardiovascular disease, oncology, diabetes and rare diseases, no two campaigns are the same; your ability to develop strategies through expert understanding of the client's project and message will be key to the growth of each account and indeed the overall growth of the business.

Personal development and well-being are a key focus for each person at the business; there's a dedicated training budget, regular lunch and learn sessions and monthly socials to keep the 'office' culture going. Now is the most exciting time to join, you'll be a key part in shaping future agency processes and offerings, as well as delivering innovative digital campaigns that make a difference…

Other benefits include:

· 25 days' holiday + BHs

· Healthcare insurance

· Bonus scheme (both company and personal performance-related) - leading industry scheme

· Opportunity to work with experts in consumer marketing and technology specialists

They're looking to fill this position quickly; if this role is of interest, please contact Mark Atkinson on 01494 818035/ marka@zenopa.com

