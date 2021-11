High profile and rewarding role with one of the UK’s top medical education agencies. Doing some of the most innovative work in med comms in collaboration with a superb in-house creative and digital team- the work is different and impactful.

Their CEO has a clear directive to encourage entrepreneurial spirit and confidence- championing new and brave ideas and empowering the team to thrive.

This is a complex and multi-faceted rare disease account with fantastic scope for creativity as well as high science.

Previous medical education experience at senior level working on global accounts is required for this role. Fully remote welcomed as well.