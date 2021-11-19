A thriving healthcare advertising agency is looking for a senior medical copywriter who will be responsible for the team’s growth and development. Whether you are an experienced medical copywriter looking for promotion, or a senior medical copywriter who wants to work on more creative projects in a range of therapy areas, this is the role for you

The Agency:

- They have work in a variety of therapy areas including oncology, fluids, aesthetics, nutrition and much more

- 2020-2021 has been their best year on record therefore they are expanding current business and gaining loads of new accounts, there is no better time to join

- Work life balance is prioritized here so you won’t be overworked, and having a thriving life outside work is encouraged

- Hybrid working 2 days in the office, 3 days at home

Senior medical copywriter:

- You will be the scientific lead in pitch development and presentations

- You will support the head of copy in managing and motivating the copy team including building the internal team through clear communication and a genuine interest in others

- With supportive management and very generous training budget, you will be able to shape your career and grow and develop at your chosen pace

You:

- Minimum 3 years of promotional medical writing experience in a healthcare communications agency

- Life science degree

- Good understanding of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries including ABPI code of practice

- Able to communicates complex scientific information in a clear and appropriate way

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!