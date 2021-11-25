A world leading medical communications agency is looking for a medical writer, you may be an associate/junior medical writer ready for promotion to take on more responsibility or a medical writer looking for a broader client base and more diverse portfolio, either way this is the role for you

The Agency:

- Winner of multiple awards, this is one of the most successful medical communications agencies globally

- This agency covers every therapy area imaginable and work varies from high science to commercial with access to unrivalled resources.

- There is the opportunity to work on huge global accounts with exciting implications for medicine and health

- Well established, consistent growth year on year.

Medical writer:

- You will be responsible for the creation of high calibre publications, meeting materials, promotional and scientific slides and reports, digital materials, and patient communication.

- Opportunity to specialise in therapy areas and work which suits your interests – this agency covers them all

- You will write, edit, and develop content for a range of diseases and research drug related information in-line with the client briefs

You:

- At least one year’s experience as a medical writer in medical communications agency.

- Will have a life science degree

- Well organised: able to manage your time and projects effectively

- Have the knowledge, ability, and presence to provide scientific counsel to internal teams and clients alike

