A world leading medical communications agency is looking for a medical writer, you may be an associate/junior medical writer ready for promotion to take on more responsibility or a medical writer looking for a broader client base and more diverse portfolio, either way this is the role for you
The Agency:
- Winner of multiple awards, this is one of the most successful medical communications agencies globally
- This agency covers every therapy area imaginable and work varies from high science to commercial with access to unrivalled resources.
- There is the opportunity to work on huge global accounts with exciting implications for medicine and health
- Well established, consistent growth year on year.
Medical writer:
- You will be responsible for the creation of high calibre publications, meeting materials, promotional and scientific slides and reports, digital materials, and patient communication.
- Opportunity to specialise in therapy areas and work which suits your interests – this agency covers them all
- You will write, edit, and develop content for a range of diseases and research drug related information in-line with the client briefs
You:
- At least one year’s experience as a medical writer in medical communications agency.
- Will have a life science degree
- Well organised: able to manage your time and projects effectively
- Have the knowledge, ability, and presence to provide scientific counsel to internal teams and clients alike
