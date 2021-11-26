My client is a healthcare digital publisher which is publishing independent, open-access medical news and education to the online healthcare professional (HCP) community.

They are dedicated to providing busy HCPs with trustworthy, cutting-edge updates in their field in an accessible manner across a range of digital platforms.

They produce a wide variety of digital media content for our world-leading online video journals, which cover a range of pathologies including haematology, oncology and dementia.

They are looking for a Partnership Executive to develop new and strengthen existing healthcare partnerships to support the expansion of knowledge in different disease areas.

If you have a genuine passion for medical education and are willing to take initiative you will love this role. You will be procuring strong partnerships and client-sponsored initiatives for this successful growing publisher.

You will have excellent verbal/written communication skills and be a meticulous planner but able to multi task as well as prioritise in ever-changing circumstances. You must be proficient in Microsoft Office platforms (Word, Office, Excel, PowerPoint) and data analysis are essential skills required.

Previous experience within this field and a life sciences degree would be advantageous for this role.

Responsibilities include:

Managing:

• Marketing campaigns for partner events & initiatives

• Liaison with video and creative production teams

• Publishing and promotion of on-demand content post-events

• Exhibitions at virtual & in-person events

Assist the Partnerships Manager with:

• Researching new partnership opportunities and administrating current partnerships

• Marketing campaigns to promote MMP and the journals to potential partners, through social media, email and events

• Producing collaborative initiatives

• Compiling analytics reports for partnership initiatives

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line and let me know why you are interested kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk

