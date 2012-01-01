Studio La Plage is a multidisciplinary creative agency partnering with the world’s best-known brands. We’re a friendly, forward-thinking studio: we work flexibly, collaboratively, and we genuinely value work-life balance as much as we – and our clients – value incredible work.

Right now, we’re on the hunt for extraordinary new talent to work with us remotely for up to 3 days a week and in the office up to 2 days a week on some fantastic briefs!

Working into our Group Account Director and Senior Account Manager, this is a commercial and client-facing role, and you’ll have already proven yourself in a busy agency environment with a healthcare bias, keeping several key clients happy at once whilst delivering multiple profitable projects at the same time.

As Account Manager, you’ll take charge of the day-to-day running of several of our key accounts across the healthcare sector, building close relationships with your clients and managing all their cross-channel projects from concept to delivery – providing regular updates along the way. You’ll also be able to talk strategy and creative, advising clients on the best way forward and inspiring our creative, design and production teams to deliver exceptional work.

This really is a phenomenal opportunity for the right person to become integral to our flourishing agency. We are looking for someone who has the passion and drive to make this role their own and has the foresight to look beyond the immediate contact and brief to help us grow relationships with our clients at a deeper level.

The Basics

● Experience - You have 3 years account management in an healthcare agency setting (Top 50 agencies or equivalent) or client side

● Relationships - You can build trusted relationships with your clients, liaising with them daily to service the account

● Strategic Outlook - You can understand your client’s business, strategy and marketing objectives and look how we can partner above and beyond the brief in hand

● Project Management - You can see projects through from concept to delivery, making sure they’re completed on time and on budget

● Organisation - You have strong organisational skills staying on top of a busy schedule

● Creative Knowledge - You have a good knowledge of different creative disciplines and industry best practice

● Communication - You’re a strong communicator, whether presenting ideas to your client or briefing internal teams

● Commercially Minded - You’ve got a good commercial mind and experience managing project budgets

● Influencer and Inspirer - You can inspire creatives, designers and producers to deliver the high-quality work our clients expect

● Presentation – Ability to craft and present decks in Google Docs and MS office

The Wows

● Outside the Box Thinking - You’re always looking for new creative solutions that can answer our clients’ business objectives.

● Campaign Delivery - You’ve already gained some fantastic experience on multi-channel campaigns for some impressive brands

● People Person - You’re a real people person, who builds and nurtures incredible relationships

Please send your CV and a covering letter ASAP including ‘Healthcare Account Manager’ in the subject

line, telling us why you’d be perfect for Studio La Plage. Email: matt@la-plage.london

No agencies please.

Thank you in advance for your interest and we apologise in advance but if you are unsuccessful, due to the high number of applicants, it may not be possible for us to respond to everyone who has applied.