Busy independent healthcare PR, patient advocacy and healthcare comms agency seeks experienced science / medical copywriter who genuinely wants to make a difference to patients. This boutique healthcare communications agency is genuinely patient focused, beyond any other, and this is reflected in the business that they win. You can be based remotely and work from anywhere in the UK and the company will pay for travel to their central London offices for meetings, pitches, social activities etc.

Responsibilities:

- Take detailed briefings from account handlers and clients. Ask questions to ensure thorough understanding of all jobs/projects

- Must possess excellent written skills, particularly creative writing; headlines, short and long copy, and copy for digital media. Ability to change style and tone of communication where necessary for different audiences is essential

- Ability to comprehend scientific papers and work with a science writer to produce promotional materials, patient materials and other materials as appropriate.

- Learning and adhering to specific client requests, and style guides

- Liaising regularly with account team, creative team and project managers by phone, skype and email, as well as meetings and face-to-face discussions

- Knowledge of current industry best practice

- Ensure that the progress of all projects is shared where appropriate so that, if necessary, other members of the team can take them over if the need arises

- Supporting the growth of new business and delivery of pitch content as and when appropriate.

Requirements:

- Two years healthcare agency experience (minimum), ideally within a creative communications or medical communications agency

- Life science or medical academic background (highly favoured)

- Must demonstrate or have the proven ability to take a job through from briefing to final delivery

- Ability to present work confidently to clients and internal audiences

- Ensure clear and efficient communications between teams, the creative team, and the wider company

- Ability to confidently liaise with clients and support senior members of the team

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a growing healthcare communications agency genuinely committed to establishing a collaborative and supportive environment and put out the highest quality work. Benefits and salary are competitive.

