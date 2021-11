Are you currently a Senior Account Executive, Account Manager, SAM, Account Director, SAD or Client Services Director, working within a UK Medical Communications agency?

Would you be interested in becoming a share holder with a highly reputed, forward thinking, Exciting Global Med Comms agency than can offer exciting accounts and therapy areas with leading pharma clients, in a supportive and progressive environment?

This is a brilliant opportunity to join an amazing agency that invests straight back into their team and individuals. A highly competitive salary, 10% Bonus and hugely extensive benefits package is on offer, to the right individuals along with degrees of flexibility that is rare to find elsewhere.

This is an extremely exciting time to join this successful and future proof team. If you would like to hear further details in confidence, please reach out to me asap on chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 07713358677