Four Health’s media team is looking to recruit a proactive, results-driven B2B media account director to work across an exciting, dynamic portfolio of the world’s largest health clients.

You will also have the opportunity to get involved in regular new business pitches and have access to training schemes internally. You will be a real lynch pin within the team and will have room to progress fast if you demonstrate the right skills and tenacity.

ABOUT YOU…

• A number of years’ experience within relevant media buying/strategy or health industry

• Strong leadership qualities and ability to motivate a team to exceed client expectations

• Strong understanding of [and relationships in] B2B paid media implementation ideally with health specific experience

• Proven track record for delivering effective media and marketing campaigns for best in class clients

• Extensive experience in account handling knowledge, strong project/campaign/event management skills, budgeting, planning and people management expertise

• Excellent communication skills and ability to express winning ideas clearly and convincingly in meetings and presentations

• Commercially astute and able to direct a portfolio of clients’ accounts profitably

• Builds excellent client relationships through demonstration of knowledge and expertise of the sector

• Excellent team/cross practice/company-wide communication skills

• Ability to write effectively and persuasively

Overall role description

• To direct account teams [account manager to account executive] to exceed client expectations by leading and motivating team members to produce high quality work, within budget and meeting deadlines.

• To deliver a clear scope of work for your clients, always continuing to look for new and innovative opportunities to build the brands / profile of your client.

• To work closely with the practice directors to develop opportunities to grow existing and new business profitably.

• To actively mentor your team [account manager to account executive] to support their career goals and objectives

Equality and diversity statement

We are proud of our diverse community at Four and are committed to reflecting the diversity of the world in which we live. We strive to improve our diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds, especially those from minority and under-represented groups. We do not discriminate on the grounds of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, gender identity, marriage, civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race (including colour and ethnic or national origins), religion or belief. To the extent possible, we remove this information from CVs submitted to managers during the assessment process.

How to apply

Please send a CV and a covering letter including salary expectation and confirmation of your eligibly to work in the UK, to careers@fourcommunications.com quoting ‘AD FHM’ in the subject line. We thank all applicants for their interest however only those invited for interview will be contacted. We do not accept CVs from agencies.