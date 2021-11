This is one of London’s most creatively and strategically driven healthcare advertising agencies. They have one of the most impressive rosters of awards to their credit and a team of some of the most distinguished and trail blazing communicators in the healthcare industry.

This is the chance to shine on one of the agencies biggest and most high profile accounts in the agency. On a global cardiology account with a mix of market shaping, prelaunch and promotional activities you will naturally be a big thinker and will thrive on drivers for change and engagement strategy. The role is fast paced and multi-channel so we are looking for a dynamic Account Director with confidence delivering across channels.

This particular account has a strong account handling team so you will be well supported and the agency has one of the best strategy and creative teams in the industry who you will work closely with. There is also a lot of support, training and flexibility including the option to work 3 days a week from home. The culture is also one of the most friendly, sociable and close knit is well.

Previous ethical health global advertising agency experience is required for this role- and a thirst for doing memorable, ground-breaking work in the pharma space.