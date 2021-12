This is a smart thinking, agile and innovative team that launched as one of London’s most exciting independent healthcare advertising agencies in recent years. They have just joined forces with one of the most formidable and biggest integrated healthcare agencies in the UK.

Their niche has always been data and creativity- focusing on measurable outcomes and campaigns with real impact. They have a knack for understanding what customers want and what brands are looking to communicate- creating magic when the two meet.

As a young team there is huge scope to make a genuine career move by joining as they still have entrepreneurial drive and energy. As part of the one of the biggest integrated agencies in the UK you will have superb training and development- resources that allow for your growth but also flexible working, and the chance to partner with other amazing minds within the business in medical education, evidence and access as well as a thriving internal patient engagement team.

This agency has a particular sweet spot of digital so experience in a healthcare advertising agency with strong digital capability is hugely appealing.