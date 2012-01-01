This is one of the UK’s most creatively driven cross practice integrated agencies. With capabilities across a number of areas including communications, events, motion graphics and film as well as employee engagement- they have strong strategic relationships with some of the biggest clients in areas as varied as finance, energy, management consultancy, healthcare and pet care!

The healthcare team is hiring and the biggest accounts in the group sit here. This is a team in their medical communications business with a reputation for doing high profile, high science pharmaceutical work that is creative and moves customers to act.

The agency has a central behavioural science function and everyone in healthcare has access to this amazing central capability- as well as an in-house healthcare strategist. The work is therefore flawlessly executed with amazing in-house resource in creative, immersive film and events and scientific services and is also as strategic, insightful and impactful.

The Manchester hub for the agency is vibrant and sociable- and the healthcare team is in a steady period of growth. My client is very sensitive to work life balance so unafraid of hiring ahead of the curve and confident of their continued success.

This is a great opportunity to join a fun and vibrant team doing new and exciting things in the pharmaceutical industry- in a culture that is friendly supportive and with flexibility that is hard to match.

