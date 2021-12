Amazing opportunity to join one of the UK’s new bank of exciting creative agencies that are embracing the revolution of innovation taking place in pharmaceutical marketing and communications.

Founded by some of the most notable names in healthcare advertising and strategic communications- with a team of exceptional pedigree and talent- they are the next big thing and you can be a part of that!

Working on a variety of areas ranging from neurology to oncology to haematology the work is fast paced, creative and as this is a small and nimble agency- fluid and dynamic.

The agency is currently fully remote and there may be some plans in the future for hybrid working but if you are looking for a flexible, creative and collegiate agency- we would love to hear from you. Previous promotional medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience required for this role.