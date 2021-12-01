Global advertising agency seeks a senior strategic planner with a background in health and wellness, including consumer healthcare brand experience and pharmaceutical, who would like to work across brands in over-the-counter remedies and wellness.

The advertising agency:-

- Family-feel division specialising in health and wellness, part of big advertising network with cutting edge resources.

- Loyal clients, global reach and varied portfolio of work across multiple platforms including TV.

- Swanky new offices in central London.

The Senior Strategic Planner’s Job:-

- Defining research to find consumer, brand, category and cultural insights, to help and advise the team to achieve award-winning and highly effective communications campaigns

- Developing a clear narrative flow and story for client presentations

- Using agency marketing intelligence tools and data to discover compelling insights to drive the strategic planning process and shape inspiring creative briefs

- Developing clear strategic recommendations across channels and consumer engagement platforms

The successful senior strategic planner:-

- Will be responsible for large, complex projects and the senior strategic planner should enjoy working in a fast paced but rewarding environment.

- Will enjoy planning the strategy for consumer health brands as well as RX and may also have some FMCG experience. A life science background would be an advantage

- Has solid healthcare planning experience – min 5 years in an advertising agency, and gained breadth and depth across core planning disciplines and channels for health and wellness brands

- Bright, with lots of commercial acumen, you will be able to think strategically to offer a full range of planning services to consumer healthcare and FMCG clients. You will work alongside a hugely experienced management team who will provide the support and guidance needed to help you reach your career objectives

