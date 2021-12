A FANTASTIC opportunity has arisen at a hugely successful global Healthcare Advertising agency based in Hertfordshire. Due to continued growth they are now on the hunt for an enthusiastic graduate with a strong interest in creative healthcare advertising.

This role offers the chance to work on some of the most exciting brands across a wide variety of therapeutic categories with some of the biggest names in the industry. You will work within a dedicated client service team with full support and training.

Applicants need to be educated to a degree level in a life science discipline as a minimum. You need to be a clear communicator, well organised and show a clear interest in healthcare advertising. Any experience working within a healthcare agency would be considered advantageous.

Progression and training is fully available within a supportive, close knit and driven team. A very competitive salary and benefits package is also available alongside a vibrant working environment. For more information on this SUPERB ROLE and many more please contact Chris on 07713358677 or e-mail chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk

