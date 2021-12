A NEW and EXCITING opportunity has arisen for a driven and experienced Account Manager or Senior Account manager to join one of the most successful Healthcare PR agencies in the UK. This is a superb opportunity for somebody looking to build their Global PR experience and offers the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the industry.

You will be responsible for the day to day running of key accounts and play a key role in the management of a large portfolio of client programs, being responsible the delivery of effective, measurable results which will exceed your clients’ expectations.

The role requires you to have a solid background within Healthcare PR as well as a proven track record in the delivery of Healthcare PR programs. Healthcare PR agency experience is essential. Candidates at Account Manager level looking for a step up are also encouraged to apply.

This role offers a superb salary and benefits package, remote working, and the opportunity to work with one of the most respected Healthcare PR agencies in the industry. There is also a level of autonomy and career prospects that is second to none available to the successful candidate. For full details on this fantastic opportunity please contact Chris on 07713358677 or email chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk

Healthcare PR, Account Manager , Senior Account Manager, Healthcare PR, Associate Director , Senior Account Director, Healthcare PR, Associate Director , Senior Account Director,