This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented and ambitious Principal Medical Writer to shine in a leadership role. My client is a leading global medical education specialist with multiple agencies to their name, this being one of their newest and fastest growing. With the backing of the global business but the entrepreneurial and close knit culture of a growing agency- this is a stable and at the same time dynamic opportunity.

As Principal Medical Writer in one of the established business units for the agency- you will be the most senior writer in the team and therefore will lead as Business Unit Lead for scientific services of this unit. The role therefore has a senior content and leadership function within the team but also a strategic business overview for the agency- alongside the agency lead and Editorial Director. It is a fantastic training ground for a Principal Medical Writer keen to learn the ropes for a leadership role in the agency. Indeed the current agency lead had their foundation training to agency lead in this business as well- so is a fantastic example and advocate for how far you can grow in the company.

Therapy areas are varied and interesting including treatment resistant depression and oncology – working with clients who are doing high profile, and in some cases, ground-breaking new treatments.

Previous experience as a Principal Medical Writer ready to take the next step up soon- in a global medical education agency is required for this role.

