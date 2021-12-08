The healthcare division of one of the world’s leading PR agencies is looking for a media lead to support their client teams across a range of healthcare campaigns and to upskill more junior staff in media relations. Bringing your strong media contacts and working knowledge of consumer, healthcare and medical trade media, you’ll use your strategic knowledge of how to gain earned media across these titles.

You should be adept at curating content – digital, visual and video – for use across a range of media channels, with a focus on earned media and social.

Some of you core responsibilities will be:-

- Providing strategic, creative and tactical input to media plans and materials

- Using your knowledge of what makes a good story – perhaps you’ve been a journalist – to develop the best proactive and reactive media campaigns in the healthcare sector.

- Provide media counsel from strategy through to delivery and identify media opportunities and solutions for clients through traditional and innovative platforms.

- Using your strong knowledge of key healthcare media outlets, reporters, and types of stories they cover to advise clients and colleagues.

If this sounds like you and you have a solid PR agency background of working with pharmaceutical clients, please get in touch to find out more.

