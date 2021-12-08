Creative healthcare communications agency seeks an Account Manager to join its creative and consultative client services team and work on some interesting and genuinely nice clients in areas such as rare diseases.

The Agency:

- International healthcare advertising agency with big pharmaceutical and some smaller healthcare clients, and some of the best creative and scientific resources in the industry.

- Provides strategic communications for marketing pharmaceutical products, delivering award winning campaigns

- Open and transparent leadership team, collaborative and supportive colleagues.

The Account Manager:

- Getting groomed to ultimately become an AD and beyond, the account manager will be a main point of contact to clients, leading projects.

- The account manager will work across an international portfolio of healthcare marketing clients. Opportunities to grow in other areas you may be interested in (e.g., media, strategy, research, writing).

- Bring together the creative brief and brand strategy, whilst helping with developing and presenting pitches

- Able to provide guidance and mentor junior colleagues

You:

- You must have 2 years+ healthcare comms agency experience, but you might be in medcomms, patient comms or market research and wanting to switch to advertising.

- Have strong strategic skills and genuine desire to solve business problems to make patient outcomes more positive.

- Any digital experience will be an advantage

