Are you a life science graduate with a creative streak? Can you think outside the box and find unique methods to solve problems? If so, one of the most successful healthcare advertising agencies around is looking for an account executive to join its ever-growing team.

The healthcare advertising agency: -

- Award winning, multichannel, healthcare advertising agency, famous for its creativity.

- Produces a vast array of marketing and advertising materials, from traditional print and TV through to iPad Apps, virtual reality, CD roms, interactive training, websites, detail aids, websites and videos.

- Regularly pushing themselves to the limits to find cutting edge, new approaches to solve their clients’ problems and promote the latest medicines, healthcare products and services.

-

The responsibilities of the healthcare advertising account executive: -

- Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients and agency counterparts; earning their trust and respect.

- Top training: - you will be learning from the industry’s top guns.

- You will learn to think through clients’ business problems and identify or create marketing and communications solutions.



You:-

- Must have a life science degree and some commercial experience, ideally in a marketing or communications environment.

- Seriously smart, you will hit the ground running and contribute right from the off.

- Good time management skills; you will need to liaise with clients, copy writers and art directors, attend meetings, handle budgets, set up conferences and brainstorm for pitches across multiple accounts for pharmaceutical companies.

If you are a life science graduate and looking for a step into healthcare advertising, this is the opportunity for you.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!