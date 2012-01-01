Zenopa are working closely with a diverse medical communications agency. They have a successful and close knit medical education team as part of their offering and they are currently seeking a permanent Account Director, Senior Account Director or experienced SAM ready to step up. Full or part time working options are available.

The role could be done completely remotely or with a mix of office / home. Whatever suits.

The agency has been recognised in their efforts to deepen their inclusive culture and build a truly diverse business and won The Blueprint award for diversity and inclusion in 2020.

The majority of the work would be in oncology (EU), including treatment of rare cancers. The work will include creation of/updates to content for training materials but also content for meetings, standalone or symposium, online, webinar, video, transcripts, training materials, occasionally pubs. Sometimes patient comms materials too. One of their biggest accounts is in immuno-oncology and there is a likelihood that any new hire would be working within this area.

They have also recently taken on work within Gastroenterology, medical devices and haematology

You will be working with a small but agile med ed team who often cross over with the healthcare PR team to deliver client projects , so as a agency they offer the whole package and you will be exposed to many different areas in the healthcare comms spectrum.

They are super flexible and have an amazing benefits package and supportive, inclusive and empathetic culture. Part time options are always considered.

Examples if this are:

-Maternity / Shared paternity at 6 months full pay with no minimum service requirements and return to work bonus equivalent to one months pay.

- Quarterly promotion process

-Private Health , dental and life assurance available immediately

-Agile working

- Bonuses (on the spot, new business , employer referral and client excellence)

-29 days holiday plus BHs plus extra 5 days after 5 years' service and 10 days after 10 years service , Option to add days and carry forward days

