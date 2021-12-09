Account Executive needed to join a unique full service med comms agency based in London.
The company specialise in delivering high quality medical communications to the pharmaceutical industry.
They have built a dynamic team culture that nurtures and invests in their people.
They truly believe in flexibility and a strong life/work balance, with a strong focus on helping employees grow professionally and as individuals and offer a 4 day working week across the company without impacting salary.
-Someone established in an AE role within either medical communications, healthcare advertising, event management (ideally healthcare) or healthcare PR
-Ideally some events/congress experience if not from an events management agency
-Looking to prove themselves and progress to SAE quickly
-Science background a bonus but not a requirement
-A self-starter who is passionate about the med comms industry and where it is going
They offer a great benefits package with excellent work/home life flexibility:
-/ 4-day working week with full pay.
-/ Competitive Salary,
-/ 26 days holiday increasing with service,
-/ Flexible working,
-/ Duvet days,
-/ Birthday lie-in,
-/ Season ticket loan.
-/Employee owned
-/Mental Health employee support programme
The role can be performed on a hybrid arrangement, with 2 days per week in the office and the rest remote. Offices are in North West London.
For more information, please get in touch with holly@zenopa.com