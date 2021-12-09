Account Executive needed to join a unique full service med comms agency based in London.

The company specialise in delivering high quality medical communications to the pharmaceutical industry.

They have built a dynamic team culture that nurtures and invests in their people.

They truly believe in flexibility and a strong life/work balance, with a strong focus on helping employees grow professionally and as individuals and offer a 4 day working week across the company without impacting salary.

-Someone established in an AE role within either medical communications, healthcare advertising, event management (ideally healthcare) or healthcare PR

-Ideally some events/congress experience if not from an events management agency

-Looking to prove themselves and progress to SAE quickly

-Science background a bonus but not a requirement

-A self-starter who is passionate about the med comms industry and where it is going

They offer a great benefits package with excellent work/home life flexibility:

-/ 4-day working week with full pay.

-/ Competitive Salary,

-/ 26 days holiday increasing with service,

-/ Flexible working,

-/ Duvet days,

-/ Birthday lie-in,

-/ Season ticket loan.

-/Employee owned

-/Mental Health employee support programme

The role can be performed on a hybrid arrangement, with 2 days per week in the office and the rest remote. Offices are in North West London.

For more information, please get in touch with holly@zenopa.com