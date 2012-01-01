One of the UK’s top advertising agencies seeks a mid-level medical copywriter to bolster its creative team. The role would suit a strong conceptual and scientific copywriter looking for more creative work in a healthcare agency where you will be working with some of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. You might come from a medical communications background or already be working in an advertising agency.

The Advertising Agency:

- The specialist healthcare agency within one of the most influential and well-known global advertising agencies

- Based in central London, sociable and collaborative working environment

- Excellent management team, extensive resources, big training budgets and unique career opportunities in the UK and abroad

The Medical Copywriter’s Role:

- Reporting to the Creative Director to help develop, produce, present and sell in original creative campaigns for pharmaceutical that apply channel-neutral thinking across all media and channels

- You will be writing engaging copy and working with the Creative Director to create integrated campaign ideas for prescription and over the counter brands

- Developing initial concepts from original thinking through to final production and execution

The Medical Copywriter:

- Exceptional writing background within a healthcare communications agency, this could be medical communications or advertising

- Have worked with a broad range of media and channels, such as print, digital and integrated campaigns, websites, blogs and social media.

- Creative, innovative, and always open to new ideas and new ways of expressing them.

- Thrive on regularly pitching and presenting of ideas to clients and internal agency teams.

- Educated up to a Master’s degree in either life sciences, medicine, pharmacy or a related discipline

This is a truly exceptional opportunity to join a thriving copy department of a household name agency that has influenced every aspect of modern advertising. If you’d like to find out more about this or any of our other medical writing vacancies please click apply and we’ll arrange a call.

