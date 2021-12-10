If you are an experienced healthcare advertising senior account director wanting to handle a huge, global healthcare marketing account, this a good call to make. You need the talent and flair to work on an impressive portfolio of blockbuster drugs in one of the world’s most truly creative and ground-breaking advertising agencies, where opportunities are immense, and the rewards are generous.

The advertising agency:

- The ‘godfather’ of advertising, it has some of the best creative minds in the industry

- Collaborative environment, friendly and fun, you’ll be part of a big team with vast budgets for the most all rounded work, starting with creative concepting and strategy through to end-to-end delivery

- Impressive track record of developing strategy for award-winning campaigns for blue chip pharmaceutical clients and consumer healthcare companies

The Account Director’s job:

- Distribute and supervise workload among more junior team members whilst providing guidance and line management.

- Lots of strategy, competitor intelligence gathering, patient materials, physician materials, apps, micro sites, digital marketing campaigns, congresses, pre-launch projects and market access, you name it.

- Working on really, creative work and groundbreaking, pharmaceutical breakthroughs which will change medical history.

- Happy to attend numerous awards ceremonies

You:

- Will have a talent for client relationships, developing junior staff and leading teams.

- Need healthcare advertising agency or med comms agency experience, to at least Senior Account Manager level, and to be a self -starter, fast learner and comfortable with science.

- Potential for senior leadership – you ultimately want to be involved in running an agency.

