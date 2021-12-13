Project Manager to support the continuous learning and development of healthcare professionals for a digital media and publishing company.

Working as a part of the fast-growing Projects Team the Project Manager - Events (Virtual and On-site) will have the job of supporting the delivery of promotional and medical education programmes to help further accelerate the evolution of the division's projects and commercial offerings.

The ideal candidate will be passionate about project delivery within the health sector, with an ambition to play a key role in shaping this dynamic, fast-evolving business.

In this exciting time of growth the company is offering hybrid working model with an expectation of 2 days a week in the office in order to keep teams engaged and make sure every member of staff can be immersed in the companies culture and reap the benefits from it.

This company with a global reach prides itself in maintaining a start-up vibe with a people centric culture and it's family friendly values. The company is growing with a purpose - their mission is inspiring better medicine in the cardiovascular space.

The company also offer a generous benefits package including:

·Choice of tech

·PMI after successful completion of probation

·Flexible culture

·Discretionary performance related bonus

·Wellbeing a priority - initiatives such as Virtual group mission to encourage fitness, can re-claim cost of flu vaccine

Other Entitlements:

·Pension contributions after 3 months

·25 days holiday plus xmas closure and bank holidays

The office is based in a village with a train station that has excellent transport links from London, Reading and Maidenhead. The office is also only a 10 minute walk from the River Thames with a wide variety of local amenities.

The company are also considering applications for more junior level Associate Project Manager roles. Please get in touch if you would like more information.

