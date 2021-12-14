The world’s most innovative healthcare communications agency, changing the whole landscape in numerous therapy areas, is looking for a director to develop and lead talented teams to deliver ground-breaking communications work across the latest medicines, devices and treatments for. This agency which prides itself on not just finding ways of doing things that have never been done before, but on doing them brilliantly

The Director’s Job:

- Design and deliver industry-leading, healthcare marketing and communications campaigns, e.g., global launches, medical education campaigns, digital marketing, media relations, lobbying, advocacy and social media all backed with scientific expertise and data analytics

- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach

- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent

- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the client services teams

You:

- A minimum of 15 years’ experience in client servicing in a healthcare PR/creative communications agency environment – this is essential.

- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients

- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader in a healthcare communications agency.

