Studio La Plage is on the hunt for an extraordinary account manager to work with us full-time three days in the office and two days remote.



As Account Manager, you’ll take charge of the day-to-day running of several of our key accounts across the healthcare sector, building close relationships with your clients and managing all their cross-channel projects from concept to delivery – providing regular updates along the way. You’ll also be able to talk strategy and creative, advising clients on the best way forward and inspiring our creative, design and production teams to deliver exceptional work.



Working with our Group Account Director and Senior Account Manager, this is a commercial and client-facing role. You’ll have already proven yourself in a busy agency environment with a healthcare bias, keeping several key clients happy at once whilst delivering multiple profitable projects at the same time.



This is an exciting opportunity for the right person to become an integral part of our flourishing agency. We are looking for someone who has the passion and drive to make this role their own and the foresight to look beyond the immediate contacts and briefs to help us grow relationships with our clients on a deeper level.



About Studio La Plage



Studio La Plage is a multidisciplinary creative agency partnering with the world’s best-known brands. We’re a friendly, forward-thinking studio: we work flexibly, collaboratively, and we genuinely value work-life balance as much as we – and our clients – value incredible work.



What you need to know



● Experience - Minimum of three years as account management in a healthcare agency setting (Top 50 agencies or equivalent) or client-side

● Relationships - You can build trusted relationships with your clients, liaising with them daily to service the account

● Strategic Outlook - You can understand your client’s business, strategy and marketing objectives and look at how we can partner above and beyond the brief at hand

● Project Management - You can manage projects from ideation to execution, making sure they’re completed on time and on budget

● Organisation - You have strong organisational skills staying on top of a busy schedule

● Creative Knowledge - You have a good knowledge of different creative disciplines and industry best practice

● Communication - You’re a strong communicator, whether presenting ideas to your client or briefing internal teams

● Commercially Minded - You’ve got a good commercial mind and experience managing project budgets

● Influencer and Inspirer - You can inspire creatives, designers and producers to deliver the high-quality work our clients expect

● Presentation – Ability to craft and present decks in Google Docs and MS office

Extra Value

● Outside the Box Thinking - You’re always looking for new creative solutions that can answer our clients’ business objectives.

● Campaign Delivery - You’ve already gained some fantastic experience on multi-channel campaigns for some impressive brands

● People Person - You’re a real people person, who can build and nurture incredible relationships



Please send your CV and with a cover letter ASAP including ‘Healthcare Account Manager’ in the subject line Email: matt@la-plage.london



Thank you in advance for your interest - due to the high number of applicants, it may not be possible for us to respond to everyone who has applied.



No agencies, please.

