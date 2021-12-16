A world leading medical communications agency is looking for a senior medical editor to join the Manchester office to support their success as their business is growing rapidly. You can be based in Manchester or anywhere in the UK

The Agency:

- Winner of multiple awards, this is one of the largest global medical communications agencies in the world

- This agency covers every therapy area imaginable from high science to commercial with unrivalled resources

- You will be working on huge global accounts as well as more diverse biotech accounts

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- The agency is flexible about work location can be based in Manchester in the office or fully remote anywhere in the UK

The Senior medical editor:

- Involved in the production of high-quality medical communications materials

- You will work on project delivery overseeing projects from their conception to completion

- You will work on a diverse range of materials, including complex training programmes (educational slide sets and printed training manuals), scientific publications, digital tools and much more

- Mentoring junior staff as well as delivering training to the wider company

You:

- Must have 3+ years of medical editing experience and day-to-day involvement with detailed QC checks

- Must have medical communications agency experience

- Capable of leading editorial support

- Must be highly organized and methodical, with a keen eye for detail

