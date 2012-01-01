Scientific Consultant, HEOR/ RWE

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs, Healthcare Market Research Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
Any
Salary Description:
Highly competitive salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
16-Dec-21
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
1014

Scientific Consultant, HEOR/RWE

Interesting new role at this respected consultancy – global location open.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010 

 

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings