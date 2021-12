This is one of the UK’s most impressive and game changing healthcare advertising agencies. They are part of one of the world’s biggest consumer advertising agencies with experience of building some of the world’s most high profile consumer brands through hard hitting, impactful and memorable campaigns.

They are embracing the revolution in healthcare communications where integration, collaboration and creativity are key. They have built a unique and exciting healthcare agency out of the creativity and bravery of the owning consumer agency – making this one of London’s most exhilarating healthcare advertising agencies.

The planning team at this agency has one of the finest reputations in healthcare advertising in London- and this is a great opportunity to join forces with amazing peers in this space. The accounts are varied including pharma, wellness and OTC- so you must be passionate about health across the board. You will have solid experience in brand planning- positioning, purpose, value proposition. You will thrive on collaborating with the teams in scientific and client services as well as the award winning creative at this record breaking agency to produce compelling, ground-breaking work.

Previous experience as a mid-weight or senior planner is required for this role.