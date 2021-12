This is small boutique agency with big, bold and brave ideas backed by a powerhouse of creative names. With a senior leadership of some of recent times’ most inventive and progressive thinkers- this is a truly entrepreneurial venture with huge potential matched by a fantastic working culture.

They deliver classic multi-channel brand communications underpinned by insight driven strategy-largely for HCPs but also on some large patient support programmes.

They are looking for a talented Senior Account Manager or Account Director who will thrive in this quirky, creative, passionate and enthusiastic culture. It does not matter where you live as this is a dynamic structure where you will be supported to work remotely- they want the best talent regardless of location. They want smart thinkers who work well as part of a team but are also independent confident thinkers who love client relations and building long lasting partnerships.

Previous POM healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role and a thirst for working in a growing, new and ambitious culture.