This is a great opportunity to lead a high profile account at one of London’s most exciting medical communications service offerings.

Part of a multi-disciplinary and cross industry agency- the key to this team’s success lies in collaboration. The combined expertise in high science but creative client and scientific services, best in class creative and digital, and a feed into the wider agency’s thriving capabilities in animations, film, experiential marketing and live events- they create campaigns that move people to act.

The medical education offer is a sum of amazing talent including an in-house planning as well as insights team- so the work is underpinned by strategic frameworks and driven by secondary and primary research. To add more depth to this capability there is a central agency behavioural science expert giving the work a credibility and power to influence few agencies can match.

This is one of the most important and visible accounts in the agency- and you will have experience in and be passionate about Oncology. As the agency likes to put it- you will be a “science geek” who loves creativity! You will think agnostically and holistically about the best way to meet objectives- thinking big and ambitiously.

Previous medical education experience in a medical education agency is required for this role.