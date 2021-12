My client is one of the UK’s longest established and biggest medical education agencies. With one of the most robust and scientifically credible scientific services teams in the industry- this is one of the best environments to progress your career in.

Part of a larger group with expertise in healthcare advertising and PR as well- you will have the chance to work on high science medical education strategy as well as collaborate on global integrated accounts and partner with other disciplines. As such the Scientific Director at this agency has multiple channels for their career to grow in- including global client roles on these high profile, multifaceted accounts, senior positions to MD level within the agency- and group level senior leadership roles. If you are ambitious- this is truly an agency where there is no ceiling.

Adding to the scientific rigour and brilliant strategic thinking of the agency is their sister agency they work closely with in digital, innovation and creative. With some of the most high profile creatives and digital experts in the world the creativity of this collaboration gives their brand of medical education a life and interactive as well as visual power few agencies can match.

Previous medical education experience at at least Principal Medical Writer level is required for this role.