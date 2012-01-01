This is one of the industry’s biggest and longest established medical education agencies. Part of a group of strategically minded, creative and innovative thinkers with robust science at the core- there is no limit to how far you can go in this agency and group.

As part of a global group this role may see you working on high profile and complex medical education accounts or partnering with colleagues in areas as far ranging and dynamic as market access and evidence, PR or advertising on high profile, global consolidated accounts.

These are career defining accounts to work on and you will be at the heart of the science. Apart from a robust and structured training programme you will have hands on and inspiring leaders, game changing and ground-breaking accounts to work on- and career progression in a diversity of areas that will see your career flourish and grow. Previous medical education agency experiencer at at least Senior Account Executive level is required for this role.

